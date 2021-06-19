A Closer Look: Mississippi families speak out after Black & white seniors were made to share top graduation honors

A Closer Look: Mississippi families speak out after Black & white seniors were made to share top graduation honors09:30
Two young Black students were made to share top graduation honors due to an unannounced change in the way the school calculates grades. They were initially named valedictorian and salutatorian respectively until the school board received complaints from two white families who expected their kids to earn the awards. The situation has split the community along racial lines. Ali Velshi is in West Point, Mississippi to find out what happened here.