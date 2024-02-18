A Chicago professor and her students are helping migrants seeking asylum

DePaul professor Kathleen Arnold is leading a group of students in helping case workers and lawyers representing migrants with asylum applications. Together, they complete what are called “country condition reports,” which help lawyers prove that there is widespread persecution in the countries migrants are fleeing. That information is vital in granting migrants asylum in the US, which would then allow them to seek work. Some of Prof. Arnold’s students even have a personal connection to the work. “It really excited my students to be able to do what their parents couldn’t get … what they didn’t have enough money to afford,” she says.Feb. 18, 2024