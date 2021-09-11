9/11 Responder Advocate John Feal Shares Life Advice: “You only die once, you live every day.”

John Feal is a 9/11 responder who lost half of his left foot when an 8,000-pound steel beam fell on him a week into nonstop rescue efforts in 2001. Since then, the former demolition foreman has become the leading advocate and face of the efforts to get compensation for first responders. That journey has come with a lot of wisdom, and twenty years after the tragedy, his words really hit home. “Nobody owns 9/11,” he reminds us. “We’re all shareholders.” Sept. 11, 2021