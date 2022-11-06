IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Paola Ramos: No such thing as a monolithic Latino voting bloc

    07:09
  • Now Playing

    NBC News poll: 72 percent of voters say U.S. is headed in the wrong direction ahead of midterms

    05:07
  • UP NEXT

    Obama: 'When true democracy goes away, people get hurt'

    01:52

  • Digging into Key Races ahead of the Midterm Elections

    09:49

  • Alpha Kappa Alpha International President on Get Out the Vote Efforts

    04:09

  • Stacey Abrams feeling confident about her shot at GA Governor

    08:19

  • Mandela Barnes: WI Senate opponent Ron Johnson is ‘the biggest hypocrite out there’

    06:58

  • For Fact’s Sake: Widespread voter fraud doesn’t exist in America

    04:04

  • House GOP uses grade school trick to pad report with 'filler and Fox News' 

    01:44

  • Post-election legal storm gathers for Trump

    06:14

  • Elon Musk appears in over his head with purchase of Twitter

    08:35

  • The Last Thing: Midterm fact check

    03:01

  • One-on-one with Gov. Hochul

    11:31

  • Four days to go

    03:46

  • How redistricting could affect the fight for House control

    04:25

  • Nevada Senate race ‘about as close as anyone that I’ve ever seen’

    01:15

  • Democrats’ best chances to flip Senate seats? Watch these states

    02:44

  • Michael Moore on Oprah endorsing Fetterman, shocking statements by Dr. Oz on healthcare

    09:45

  • Midterms candidates Chris Jones in Arkansas, Charles Booker in Kentucky have impressive ground game

    07:44

  • John Legend: DeSantis is a ‘cruel and small individual’

    06:48

Ali Velshi

NBC News poll: 72 percent of voters say U.S. is headed in the wrong direction ahead of midterms

05:07

According to a new NBC News poll, 72 percent of voters say the country is headed in the wrong direction just two days ahead of the midterm elections. NBC News’ Mark Murray breaks down the numbers. Nov. 6, 2022

  • Paola Ramos: No such thing as a monolithic Latino voting bloc

    07:09
  • Now Playing

    NBC News poll: 72 percent of voters say U.S. is headed in the wrong direction ahead of midterms

    05:07
  • UP NEXT

    Obama: 'When true democracy goes away, people get hurt'

    01:52

  • Digging into Key Races ahead of the Midterm Elections

    09:49

  • Alpha Kappa Alpha International President on Get Out the Vote Efforts

    04:09

  • Stacey Abrams feeling confident about her shot at GA Governor

    08:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All