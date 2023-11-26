IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: 17 hostages, including 4-year-old American girl, released by Hamas

Ali Velshi

4-year-old American girl released by Hamas on day 3 of cease-fire

02:10

An American girl who spent her fourth birthday held captive by Hamas was freed by the militant group Sunday as a part of the four-day cease-fire and hostage exchange agreement between Israel and the militant group. Nov. 26, 2023

