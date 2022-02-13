Velshi Richen & Porter 2-13-22

A 55-year-old unsolved murder case is getting new life this week now that it’s the focus of a new PBS Frontline documentary, “American Reckoning”. Wharlest Jackson Sr., a local NAACP leader in the Natchez, MS branch was murdered by a car bomb in 1967. He was survived by a wife and five children. Despite suspicions and allegations that the assassination was carried out by a local offshoot of the Ku Klux Klan, no one has ever been charged for Jackson's murder and it remains a cold case. Two award-winning women who were intimately involved in this documentary, writer/director Yoruba Richen and executive producer Dawn Porter, joined Ali Velshi to discuss how the project came together, and how archival footage is being used to tell the story of Black lives and Black history through film.Feb. 13, 2022
