10 years later: Inside the operation to kill the world’s most wanted terrorist

10 years ago, just before midnight on May 1st 2011, President Barack Obama announced that the United States of America had killed the world’s most-wanted terrorist, Osama Bin Laden. Bin Laden had evaded justice for 10 years after orchestrating the September 11th attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people and the toll continues to climb even today as many Americans die from illnesses related to the collapse of the Twin Towers. In hindsight, America’s sigh of relief over Bin Laden’s death was a little premature. The forever War in Afghanistan continued. But this year, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks - President Joe Biden plans to have all U.S. soldiers out of Afghanistan, saying, "I’m now the fourth United States President to preside over American troop presence in Afghanistan: two Republicans, two Democrats. I will not pass this responsibility on to a fifth."