1 Million Books: Texas 9-year-old is using books to improve the community’s relationship with police

Nine-year-old Khloe Joiner loves to read. “I like reading fiction, and I like reading educational books,” she says. “Those are both my favorite.” She also loves uplifting her community and helping to improve police-community relations. “Sometimes when cops have to pull over kids' parents, they might be a little bit afraid or scared that something bad will happen.” So she founded “A Book and A Smile,” an organization that collects and donates books for police and other officials to give to children during high-stress situations.Feb. 12, 2022
