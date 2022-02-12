“You cannot erase LGBTQ folks,” says FL State Rep. about ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

On the heels of the “White Discomfort” bill, a controversial new measure that would restrict discussions on LGBTQ topics in schools is making its way through the Florida state legislature. “If you are not a white, cisgender, heterosexual Republican male, Ron DeSantis doesn’t want to hear anything about you,” says Florida State Rep. Michele Rayner. The legislation is called the Parental Rights in Education but it’s been dubbed by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. President Biden, on the other hand, simply called it a “hateful bill” earlier this week. “If the states won’t be the adults in the room and protect our children, we need the federal government to do what they need to do,” State Rep. Rayner adds.Feb. 12, 2022

