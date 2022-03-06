‘You can't prepare yourself for this…I cry everyday’: Volunteer on the Hungary-Ukraine border
06:15
Share this -
copied
As Ukrainian refugees flee to Hungary, volunteers are absolutely essential in making sure they receive everything they need. Gabor Prokaj has been helping for 9 days straight, even volunteering his own car at times. He joins Ali Velshi to explain why he left his job to bring others to safety during the Ukrainian invasion.March 6, 2022
Velshi: To understand Russia today, you must understand Russia of the past
04:49
Now Playing
‘You can't prepare yourself for this…I cry everyday’: Volunteer on the Hungary-Ukraine border
06:15
UP NEXT
Terrell Jermaine Starr is helping escort a family out of Ukraine, one of whom is undergoing cancer treatment
07:37
Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun: “We cannot stop the bombs from falling on our heads”
06:45
Lt. Col. (Ret.) Vindman: Putin is taking Russia back to the “depths of the Cold War”
08:35
Rep. Omar hopes for “a reckoning” in how we talk about white vs. Black & brown refugees