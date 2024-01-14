IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  

  

Ali Velshi

‘Worse than you think it's going to be’: How Trump's attacks impact the rule of law

08:34

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance and historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat join Ali Velshi to discuss the “expansive” approach taken by Trump’s attorneys at his presidential immunity hearing this week and its dangerous “authoritarian” implications. They also discuss what makes Trump supporters so susceptible to believing Trump’s victimhood narrative and what history teaches us about similar patterns in a dictatorship.Jan. 14, 2024

  

  

