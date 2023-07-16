''Workers are done,'' AFA union head on potential nationwide strikes.

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

This summer, several labor unions across multiple industries are turning up the heat on major corporations. If you combine the actors, writers and potentially auto workers, 321,000 Americans could be picketing this summer. Association of Flight Attendants President Sara Nelson joins Ali Velshi to explain why workers are fed up with current conditions.July 16, 2023

