“Will the Russians come overnight and kill me?”

06:04

The War in Ukraine, 6 months in, continues its deadly devastation, even in areas far from the front. Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun recently moved back to the Kyiv region with her young son, and tells of the trauma they both continue to endure, and how the Ukrainian military has shifted strategies, based on what’s actually arriving from Western allies.Aug. 20, 2022

