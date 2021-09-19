“Where’s our help?” asks John Brown, an evicted tenant calling for renewed eviction protections

John Brown was evicted from his home after the pandemic left him and his family unable to make ends meet. He says, “It's very expensive being poor. It ended up costing everything”. Brown is now headed to the nation’s capital, along with others who have been evicted or on the brink of it, to share his personal story and ask the government for support. His message is simple, “President Biden, help” because “these programs don’t work.”Sept. 19, 2021