‘When Women Lead’: How female leadership traits result in ‘game-changing’ businesses

There may be a “record high” in the number of female CEOs on the Fortune 500 list, but female representation in business leadership is still extremely low. In her new book, CNBC Senior Media and Tech reporter Julia Boorstin delves into the astounding hurdles women have to overcome to get to the top of the business world and the leadership qualities that biased minds frown upon despite their successful track record. “The characteristics women tend to lead with are actually more effective.”Oct. 15, 2022