  • Fmr. Pence Aide: VP’s life put in danger by “premeditated” lies of an “insane man”

    ‘When Women Lead’: How female leadership traits result in ‘game-changing’ businesses

    Michael Cohen: Placating Trump’s behavior only emboldens him

  • GONE VIRAL: The political ad women have been waiting for

  • Moore v. Harper could upend elections as we know them. 

  • Nomi Prins: There are two very different American economies

  • Velshi: Moore v. Harper could determine the value of your vote

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Girls Who Code” Book Series

  • Velshi: You may disagree with Cheney. But she’s putting country over party.

  • Chris Miller: “Microchips are the new oil”

  • FL State Rep. Rayner: “The ability to evacuate is a privilege"

  • John Brennan: Ukrainian offensive worrisome as Putin gets ‘pushed into a corner’

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Benjamin Alire Sáenz and the secrets of the universe

  • SCOTUS is back in session – is the next Dobbs on the docket?

  • Fmr. NATO Chief: NATO Reacted “Too Mildly” When Putin Annexed Crimea

  • Rep. Raskin: “The whole country should be alarmed about where the GOP is today”

  • Dollie Burwell once fought against the EPA. The EPA is finally listening.

  • Terrified and trapped, one mom made an ultimate pact to protect her son

  • Chef José Andrés: 'We go to them. Why? Because they can’t come to us'

  • Lt. Gen Russel Honore: Leaders Must Convince Some FL Residents to Move

‘When Women Lead’: How female leadership traits result in ‘game-changing’ businesses

There may be a “record high” in the number of female CEOs on the Fortune 500 list, but female representation in business leadership is still extremely low. In her new book, CNBC Senior Media and Tech reporter Julia Boorstin delves into the astounding hurdles women have to overcome to get to the top of the business world and the leadership qualities that biased minds frown upon despite their successful track record. “The characteristics women tend to lead with are actually more effective.”Oct. 15, 2022

