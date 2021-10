For this week’s “Velshi Across America,” Ali Velshi traveled to Tougaloo College in Jackson, MS for a wide-ranging discussion with six Mississippians. In the lead-up to the MSNBC premiere of the new documentary “Civil War,” the group discussed how the war has been taught in the South, why whites are resistant to the truth about its origins, and how the remnants of slavery impact Black folks in racist parts of the South to this day. “When it starts getting dark, I'm outta there.” Oct. 24, 2021