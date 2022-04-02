‘We won this battle for Kyiv, I’m sure we’ll win the big battle’: Ukrainian MP
Civilians and Ukrainian military alike continue to fight for their country. Ukrainian Parliament member Oleksiy Goncharenko has spent the last 6 weeks traveling across Ukraine, giving his Twitter followers an up-close look at the damage, devastation and death that's been caused by Russian forces. He joins Ali Velshi to explain why he still has hope throughout such harrowing scenes. April 2, 2022
