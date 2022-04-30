IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
"We told you so," says Ukrainian MP to West as Russia Demands Rubles For Gas 

04:33

Ukraine Parliament Member Lesia Vasylenko says she’s received information that suggests that Russians are already making plans to burn evidence of their war crimes. “We know already that they are stationed in Mariupol, and wherever they are occupying next they are coming with crematoriums, meaning that they are willing to destroy and evidence of…the mass killings, of the rapes, of the torture that they have been committing.” Meanwhile, she says she’s not surprised that Russia has begun to weaponize gas sales. This week, Russian gas giant Gazprom decided to stop supplying Poland and Bulgaria, after the two NATO countries refused to pay for a shipment of gas in rubles. “I hate to say, ‘Look, we told you so,’ but Ukraine has been pushing for the Nord Stream 2 project to...not be open and for the Nord Stream 1 to be shut,” says the Holos Party member. “We were warning that if Europe is not prepared to do it themselves, then Russia will do it for them.” April 30, 2022

