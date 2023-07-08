IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Velshi: It’s Trump’s House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy is just living in it

    10:30
  • Now Playing

    ‘We should all be viewing this as a five-alarm fire’: Threat of disinformation escalates ahead of 2024

    08:44
  • UP NEXT

    ‘It’s life or death for Black communities’: How the affirmative action ruling could impact patients of color in the U.S.

    09:30

  • Reporter discovers man named in 303 Creative case is not gay and did not request a wedding website

    08:13

  • The Republican party has become ‘everything they claim to despise,’ GOP strategist says

    10:15

  • ‘They completely misjudged the threat’: Report shows U.S. intel officials downplayed Jan. 6 threats

    05:37

  • SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling could have a 'devastating impact' beyond college admissions

    08:33

  • Third-party candidates pose a 'unique threat' in 2024 election cycle

    11:37

  • Fmr. Asst. U.S. Attorney on Jan. 6 probe: 'We're coming very close to an indictment'

    07:06

  • What is the Wagner Group? A look at the mercenary group accused of 'armed mutiny' in Russia

    08:56

  • How Ukraine is reacting to mercenary group accused of ‘armed mutiny’ in Russia

    11:33

  • The “Grandmother of Juneteenth” on her fight to get the holiday federally recognized

    08:16

  • Velshi: This is What “Weaponization” Isn’t

    04:11

  • Soledad O’ Brien: 'Ownership is about equity, economic freedom, and not having to ask permission'

    06:38

  • In 1974, Rep. Liz Holtzman knew a Nixon pardon would 'set a terrible precedent'

    08:22

  • Velshi: Watergate Proved a Pardon is No Solution 

    05:13

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'This Book is Gay' by Juno Dawson

    06:28

  • Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat calls the GOP 'an autocratic party in service of Trump'

    05:04

  • 'If [Trump] gets back into power, he’ll never leave,' says authoritarian expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat

    05:26

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump 'understood perfectly what the law required'

    04:55

Ali Velshi

‘We should all be viewing this as a five-alarm fire’: Threat of disinformation escalates ahead of 2024

08:44

Nina Jankowicz, Vice President of Centre for Information Resilience, and Roger McNamee, co-founder of Elevation Partners, discuss the dangerous implications of a new ruling by a federal judge which blocks Biden administration officials from communicating with social media companies.“Essentially, there’s now a coordinated campaign to make disinformation central to our election process,” McNamee says. “We should all be viewing this as a five-alarm fire. And we should recognize that our democracy isn't just under assault, [but] right now, we do not have an adequate defense to fight against this.”July 8, 2023

  • Velshi: It’s Trump’s House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy is just living in it

    10:30
  • Now Playing

    ‘We should all be viewing this as a five-alarm fire’: Threat of disinformation escalates ahead of 2024

    08:44
  • UP NEXT

    ‘It’s life or death for Black communities’: How the affirmative action ruling could impact patients of color in the U.S.

    09:30

  • Reporter discovers man named in 303 Creative case is not gay and did not request a wedding website

    08:13

  • The Republican party has become ‘everything they claim to despise,’ GOP strategist says

    10:15

  • ‘They completely misjudged the threat’: Report shows U.S. intel officials downplayed Jan. 6 threats

    05:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All