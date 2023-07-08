‘We should all be viewing this as a five-alarm fire’: Threat of disinformation escalates ahead of 2024

Nina Jankowicz, Vice President of Centre for Information Resilience, and Roger McNamee, co-founder of Elevation Partners, discuss the dangerous implications of a new ruling by a federal judge which blocks Biden administration officials from communicating with social media companies.“Essentially, there’s now a coordinated campaign to make disinformation central to our election process,” McNamee says. “We should all be viewing this as a five-alarm fire. And we should recognize that our democracy isn't just under assault, [but] right now, we do not have an adequate defense to fight against this.”July 8, 2023