“We segregate our history,” says “The 1619 Project” Creator Nikole Hannah-Jones

“We segregate our history. We teach American history and African American history as if the two aren’t intertwined,” says “The 1619 Project” Creator Nikole Hannah-Jones. “We want to treat it as an asterisk, as optional history, when it really is central to the American story.” On Tuesday, Randomhouse released “The 1619 Project: A New American Origin Story.” The expansion of the New York Times’s acclaimed “The 1619 Project” aims to provide a more complete picture of the impact of slavery in America. Nov. 20, 2021