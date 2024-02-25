IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘We’re not doctors’: Rep. Crockett slams GOP lawmakers for ‘absolutely insane’ IVF ruling
Feb. 25, 202406:45
  • Now Playing

    ‘We’re not doctors’: Rep. Crockett slams GOP lawmakers for ‘absolutely insane’ IVF ruling

    06:45
  • UP NEXT

    James Baldwin was asking us ‘to grow up’, but ‘we’re still adolescent’

    10:28

  • Ukrainian teen: 'You feel like a refugee inside your own country'

    09:51

  • How the American right wing and Vladimir Putin are helping each other out over Ukraine

    04:17

  • ‘It’s very well-thought-out’: Authoritarian expert breaks down dangers of Project 2025

    07:03

  • Haley casts vote in South Carolina GOP Primary

    03:06

  • Former Trump Org Exec: 'He believes he’s gonna get away with it'

    05:55

  • A Chicago professor and her students are helping migrants seeking asylum

    12:18

  • Taking GOP attacks ‘head on’ carried Tom Suozzi to victory says Fmr. Rep. Max Rose

    08:46

  • Starvation looms in Gaza as the Israel-Hamas war continues

    04:44

  • ‘A historic winning streak’: What Tom Suozzi’s victory means for Democrats in 2024

    05:58

  • Rep. Raskin: ‘The bottom is falling out’ on Trump’s legal cases

    09:00

  • Ukraine confirms retreat from stronghold town of Avdiivka

    01:33

  • 'The ABCs of Book Banning' underscores school children being affected by book banning efforts

    12:14

  • ‘It’s much larger’: Trump’s financial penalty nightmare may not be over, NYT reporter says

    06:44

  • Cohen on Trump’s avalanche of legal penalties: ‘He will have to liquidate his assets’

    09:22

  • Rep. Moulton: House GOP's ‘chaos and total ineptitude’ puts our national security at risk

    05:22

  • Displaced Palestinians fear Israeli assault on Rafah

    03:28

  • Top legal scholar: SCOTUS siding with Trump in 14th Amendment case could have a ‘silver lining’

    08:46

  • 14th Amendment was made for ‘this exact scenario,' CO Sec. of State says

    08:24

Ali Velshi

‘We’re not doctors’: Rep. Crockett slams GOP lawmakers for ‘absolutely insane’ IVF ruling

06:45

Rep. Jasmine Crockett joins Ali Velshi to discuss Republicans scrambling to get their stories straight after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos should be considered children and that those who destroy them can be held liable for wrongful death. They also discuss Project 2025 and the threat of Christian fundamentalism eroding the separation of church and state and other core democratic principles if Trump wins a second term. “The things that we see being perpetrated in a very pervasive way are the exact opposite of what Christianity stands for," Crockett says.Feb. 25, 2024

  • Now Playing

    ‘We’re not doctors’: Rep. Crockett slams GOP lawmakers for ‘absolutely insane’ IVF ruling

    06:45
  • UP NEXT

    James Baldwin was asking us ‘to grow up’, but ‘we’re still adolescent’

    10:28

  • Ukrainian teen: 'You feel like a refugee inside your own country'

    09:51

  • How the American right wing and Vladimir Putin are helping each other out over Ukraine

    04:17

  • ‘It’s very well-thought-out’: Authoritarian expert breaks down dangers of Project 2025

    07:03

  • Haley casts vote in South Carolina GOP Primary

    03:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All