‘We’re not doctors’: Rep. Crockett slams GOP lawmakers for ‘absolutely insane’ IVF ruling

Rep. Jasmine Crockett joins Ali Velshi to discuss Republicans scrambling to get their stories straight after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos should be considered children and that those who destroy them can be held liable for wrongful death. They also discuss Project 2025 and the threat of Christian fundamentalism eroding the separation of church and state and other core democratic principles if Trump wins a second term. “The things that we see being perpetrated in a very pervasive way are the exact opposite of what Christianity stands for," Crockett says.Feb. 25, 2024