 ‘We’re in uncharted territory here’: MI Secretary of State on case for disqualifying Trump

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson joins Ali Velshi to discuss the legal argument for disqualifying Trump from holding office under the 14th Amendment and how her team in Michigan plans to proceed with the decision. “This can’t be a political decision and it won’t,” Benson says. She also discusses how her personal experience and observations with election interference attempts in Michigan in 2020 continue to “weigh heavily” on her.Sept. 3, 2023