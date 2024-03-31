We’re already in a crisis with respect to Black health: Why DEI in medicine is absolutely necessary

The point of DEI initiatives is to encourage representation and participation of people of different genders, races, ethnicities, religions, ages, sexual orientations, disabilities, and classes. However, some members of Congress beg to differ and are seeking to dismantle it. Dr. Ebony Hilton and Dr. Uché Blackstock spoke with Ali Velshi to unpack how DEI initiatives in medicine can improve health outcomes for patients. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, increases in the representation of Black primary care doctors has been associated with 30.6 days of longer life expectancy among Black people.March 31, 2024