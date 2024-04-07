IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'We just continued to fight’: White supremacist ousted from an Oklahoma city council
April 7, 202408:12

Ali Velshi

'We just continued to fight’: White supremacist ousted from an Oklahoma city council

08:12

Connie Vickers was scrolling through a community Facebook page when she saw a photo of a familiar face: Judd Blevins — then a candidate for City Council in her town of Enid, Oklahoma — participating in the 2017 Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville. She was spurred into action, working with her friend Nancy Presnall. Despite their efforts, Blevins was elected to the city council. Alongside other community members, they formed a group to bring attention to Blevins’s white supremacist ties, called the Enid Social Justice Committee. The group was able to bring about a recall vote, and Blevins was finally voted out of his position. Vickers joins Ali Velshi to discuss the importance of fighting for democracy. “I didn’t know that it would [make a difference] or not,” Vickers said. “We all came together for one reason.”April 7, 2024

