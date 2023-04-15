IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Julissa Arce on ‘You Sound Like A White Girl’ 

    'We have nothing here': AL clinic Director on the lack of abortion access in the South

    Rep. Barbara Lee: the effort to ban abortion pill is 'fundamentally undemocratic'

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Julia Alvarez on 'How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents'

  • Biden Admin releases report outlining failings of Afghan withdrawal

  • Velshi: Making people care about climate change is tough. But time is running out

  • Nancy Northup: Mifepristone opinion out of TX 'has zero basis in law and fact'

  • Fmr. Sen. Doug Jones on the Tennessee 3 and how GOP supermajorities stifle dissent

  • Peter Beinart: 'Soros-backed' is evoking a trope rooted in antisemitic history

  • Fmr. Rep. Holtzman: Trump-Stormy Daniels case isn’t 'trivial' – 'We had a cover-up'

  • Velshi: Books don’t kill children, AR-15 rifles do. Time to drop the selective outrage

  • Judge Luttig: 'No end in sight' on democracy perils

  • John Kasich advocates for “compromise” on abortion

  • Report: U.S. drug shortage increased nearly 30% from 2021 and 2022

  • John Kasich: Trump is a divider and will lose if he runs in 2024

  • Fmr. Rep. Holtzman: Trump “can’t stop the rule of law”

  • Fmr. FDIC Chair warns of ‘moral hazard’ in bank regulation process

  • Velshi: The FDIC should ensure all deposits to protect banks

  • Three Americans held captive abroad released this week

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 100yr old Grace Linn quilts to fight bans

Ali Velshi

'We have nothing here': AL clinic Director on the lack of abortion access in the South

Less than a year after the Dobbs ruling, the American South has largely become an abortion desert – and it’ll become worse when Florida enacts its new six-week ban. The focus has recently turned to the abortion pill mifepristone and ensuring it stays legal and accessible. But, the outcome of the mifepristone ruling may not affect the South as much as people might think. “One thing that I want to make extraordinarily clear about this medication abortion fight is that it does not impact the South,” says Robin Marty, Operations Director for the healthcare clinic West Alabama Women’s Center. “It is going to not have any effect on us whatsoever because we have no abortion…We have nothing here.” As access to abortion care continues to shrink largely in Republican-led states, the spillover effect it creates will impact abortion-friendly states the most. “This is going to be a flood on all of the clinics that will make a domino effect, that will make abortion extraordinarily difficult, even for people who thought that they were safe.”April 15, 2023

