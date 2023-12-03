‘We dream for that’: Fmr. NY Consul General for Israel on strong future Palestinian leader

Months before this brutal war, Israel was facing an entirely different nationwide challenge. There were widespread protests due to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's moves to boost his own power and limit the power of the nation's courts. One of the Israeli officials who resigned from his post in response to these anti-democratic moves by Netanyahu, Asaf Zamir, joins Ali Velshi to discuss the state of Israel now and a way forward. “It's going to take time and it can't be a periodical solution just in Gaza. The region needs to have a solution with the darkness against the light.”Dec. 3, 2023