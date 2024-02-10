IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'We cannot abandon our fidelity to the 14th amendment': NAACP LDF Pres on SCOTUS hearing

Ali Velshi

'We cannot abandon our fidelity to the 14th amendment': NAACP LDF Pres on SCOTUS hearing

On Thursday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the effort to disqualify Trump from the ballot based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. The NAACP Legal Defense & Education Fund nas filed an amicus brief highlighting the importance of enforcing the 14th amendment in this case. Janai Nelson, President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP LDF, says, “We should not change our interpretation of the 14th amendment just because it could have political consequences.” Feb. 10, 2024

    'We cannot abandon our fidelity to the 14th amendment': NAACP LDF Pres on SCOTUS hearing

