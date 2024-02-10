'We cannot abandon our fidelity to the 14th amendment': NAACP LDF Pres on SCOTUS hearing

On Thursday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the effort to disqualify Trump from the ballot based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. The NAACP Legal Defense & Education Fund nas filed an amicus brief highlighting the importance of enforcing the 14th amendment in this case. Janai Nelson, President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP LDF, says, “We should not change our interpretation of the 14th amendment just because it could have political consequences.” Feb. 10, 2024