'We can learn from discomfort': Read the hard books, say League of Women

The League of Women Voters Solano County is the latest in a long tradition of book clubs galvanizing Americans – especially women – through literature and community. The LWV’s book club isn’t just any book club, though, it’s a Velshi Banned Book Club. Following along with the literature and author interviews, as well as the Velshi Banned Book Club Podcast, the LWV book club is the epitome of ‘reading as resistance,’ of reading to preserve democracy in America. “I think reading helps you put your life into context – it’s a resource”, says the organization’s Vice President, educator Rami Mouth. “Reading,” says civics instructor and youth outreach director Alice Fried, “Gave me the right to dream.” May 25, 2024