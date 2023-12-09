IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Absolutely frightening’: New details on Trump’s plan to build ‘loyalty-first’ Cabinet

    15:52
  • Now Playing

     #VelshiBannedBookClub: “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky

    09:39
  • UP NEXT

     Fmr. Palestinian peace negotiator: Palestinians should choose their own leaders

    07:43

  • ‘He’s being dead serious’: Michael Cohen reacts to Trump ‘dictator’ comment

    07:48

  • Aaron David Miller: ‘Tougher times are coming in the US-Israeli relationship’

    08:14

  • AIPAC was among the top 20 spenders in the 2022 elections. Here’s how it breaks down.

    05:55

  • Supreme Court’s SEC case ruling could ‘upend government as we know it’

    09:54

  • ‘We dream for that’: Fmr. NY Consul General for Israel on strong future Palestinian leader

    14:38

  • Trump’s trial dates and primary schedule could put country in ‘unchartered territory’

    08:36

  • Velshi: Nikki Haley is winning ‘the race for second place’

    04:41

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'The Bell Jar' by Sylvia Plath

    06:43

  • Charles Blow calls for ‘reverse’ Great Migration for Black Americans to increase political capital

    11:29

  •  ‘They are not safe and they know it’: UNICEF spokesperson details situation in Gaza

    05:16

  • ‘Fight club with a dress code’: Mass exodus of retirement announcements rock Congress

    08:05

  • What the release of hostages means for the ongoing Israel-Hamas war

    07:40

  • ‘Very dangerous people’: New op-ed sounds alarm about threat of second Trump administration

    10:49

  • 4-year-old American girl released by Hamas on day 3 of cease-fire

    02:10

  • Third round of hostages released by Hamas to the Red Cross

    06:34

  • New attack on Voting Rights Act threatens Black vote protections: ‘It’s a problem’

    12:06

  •  #VelshiBannedBookClub: The Importance of Access to LGBTQ+ Literature

    10:57

Ali Velshi

 #VelshiBannedBookClub: “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky

09:39

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” honestly grapples with adolescent anguish, the numbing pain of a close death, finding yourself amongst pressure to confirm, and the generational toll that sexual abuse within a family takes. But, at its core, it is a story about the power of friendship. The themes the book addresses are dark and heavy, but it doesn’t read that way. “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” is sweet and poignant. That is high school. That is adolescence. The painful meeting of adulthood, lingering childhood naivety, and teenage feelings. It is not easy to strike that note, right at the crossroads of those three things, but author Stephen Chbosky does again and again. The result is a book that is so specific in its story, its frequent ‘90s cultural references, and its nuanced characters that it feels infinitely universal. This book’s power is in its ability to reach so many. “To me, it’s all about the next kid,” says Chbosky. “It literally is a matter of life and death and to take it that seriously.”Dec. 9, 2023

  • ‘Absolutely frightening’: New details on Trump’s plan to build ‘loyalty-first’ Cabinet

    15:52
  • Now Playing

     #VelshiBannedBookClub: “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky

    09:39
  • UP NEXT

     Fmr. Palestinian peace negotiator: Palestinians should choose their own leaders

    07:43

  • ‘He’s being dead serious’: Michael Cohen reacts to Trump ‘dictator’ comment

    07:48

  • Aaron David Miller: ‘Tougher times are coming in the US-Israeli relationship’

    08:14

  • AIPAC was among the top 20 spenders in the 2022 elections. Here’s how it breaks down.

    05:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All