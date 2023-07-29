IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    #VelshiBannedBookClub: “The Best At It” by Maulik Pancholy

Ali Velshi

#VelshiBannedBookClub: “The Best At It” by Maulik Pancholy

“The Best at It,” the semi-autobiographical debut novel by author and actor Maulik Pancholy, explores Rahul Kapoor’s journey to self-acceptance and self-love in the 7th grade in a small Indiana town. “The Best at It” masterfully balances serious topics with breezy, first-person writing -- for its intended audience of 8 to 12 year-olds. You don't need to go very far below the surface to find a story that deftly explores mental health, sexuality, and what it means to be a minority. While it may seem ambitious to tackle all three of those topics at once -- the end result is heartbreakingly authentic and poignant.July 29, 2023

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: “The Best At It” by Maulik Pancholy

