IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: ‘The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn’

    07:36
  • UP NEXT

    Steele: Congrats, Dems. You did politics. What took so long?

    02:22

  • Rep. Maloney: I expected gun manufacturers to accept some responsibility for their actions

    05:12

  • Rep. Kinzinger: “I guarantee you someone is going to try this again. Maybe Trump himself”

    07:34

  • Fmr. KS Gov: State’s anti-abortion amendment campaign “very deceptive” from the start

    05:08

  • Fmr. Sr. Pence advisor: The divide between Trump and Pence ‘has always been there’

    05:27

  • Death toll rises to at least 23 in Kentucky floods

    00:24

  •  #VelshiBannedBookClub: ‘Brown Girl Dreaming’ with Jacqueline Woodson

    07:42

  • “Everyone is scared”: The harsh reality of being an OB/GYN in Post-Roe America

    06:09

  •  The Post-Roe era means pregnant people “can’t get the standard of care they need”

    05:11

  • House hearings show Jan. 6 was ‘plotted, planned, organized’

    06:07

  • Rep. Annie Kuster: ‘We thought we were going to die’ on January 6th

    05:47

  • State Department confirms deaths of 2 Americans fighting in Ukraine

    01:23

  • Fear and ambiguity of post-Roe laws are causing doctors to turn away patients

    07:32

  • “I Don't Want to Forget What Happened,” Says Father of Teen Killed In Parkland Shooting  

    06:23

  • Rep. Ilhan Omar: “We have to be willing to take stances even if they are difficult”

    07:27

  • Every Doctor needs a lawyer: “Do they have to be dying in front of me?”

    06:29

  • Olivia Troye: "It was a culture of fear in the White House”

    05:35

  • DOJ seeking domestic terror sentencing enhancement for Jan. 6 rioter

    01:42

  • “The picture of the fist-bump is going to haunt President Biden for years” 

    05:37

Ali Velshi

#VelshiBannedBookClub: ‘The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn’

07:36

The #VelshiBannedBookClub is back, and taking on an American classic – Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” The novel follows Huck’s internal struggle between his conscience and his acceptance of slavery as taught by adults, society, and even religion. Since its publication 137 years ago, Finn has faced equal parts celebration and ardent calls for a ban. It’s been condemned for its excessive use of the N-word, and also lauded by literary figures like Toni Morrison and Ernest Hemingway for its deliberate use of “dehumanizing” language in order to show perspective and signal racism. “Huckleberry Finn’s not a hero. There are no heroes,” Mark Twain scholar-in-residence at Elmira College and host of the ‘American Vandal’ podcast Matthew Seybold reminds us. Twain believed individuals were products of their environment,” and he used language to transport us into that environment, whether derogatory or satirical.July 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: ‘The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn’

    07:36
  • UP NEXT

    Steele: Congrats, Dems. You did politics. What took so long?

    02:22

  • Rep. Maloney: I expected gun manufacturers to accept some responsibility for their actions

    05:12

  • Rep. Kinzinger: “I guarantee you someone is going to try this again. Maybe Trump himself”

    07:34

  • Fmr. KS Gov: State’s anti-abortion amendment campaign “very deceptive” from the start

    05:08

  • Fmr. Sr. Pence advisor: The divide between Trump and Pence ‘has always been there’

    05:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All