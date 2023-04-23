IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Is the House “the body of the people”? 

    05:52

  • Philanthropist Howard Buffett on need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine: “This is a War on civilians”

    07:46
  • Now Playing

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: Texas Libraries

    07:19
  • UP NEXT

    Gov. Inslee: ‘I hope the Supreme Court will get their fingers burned and back off’ abortion

    06:20

  • Velshi: Is it time to expand the House of Representatives?

    03:29

  • American diplomats successfully airlifted out of Khartoum, State Department says

    02:59

  • Nancy Northup explains the abortion pill case that 'shouldn’t have been'

    06:05

  • Velshi: We need to get creative on wildfires – fast

    05:02

  • Bill Browder: No oxygen left for any type of dissent against Putin in Russia

    05:42

  • John Leguizamo’s new MSNBC docuseries spotlights Latino contributions to U.S.

    08:10

  • Sen. Mazie Hirono weighs in on the calls for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign

    05:00

  • Alabama police confirm multiple people dead after birthday party shooting

    06:07

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Julissa Arce on ‘You Sound Like A White Girl’ 

    08:58

  • 'We have nothing here': AL clinic Director on the lack of abortion access in the South

    07:26

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: the effort to ban abortion pill is 'fundamentally undemocratic'

    05:20

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Julia Alvarez on 'How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents'

    09:00

  • Biden Admin releases report outlining failings of Afghan withdrawal

    05:27

  • Velshi: Making people care about climate change is tough. But time is running out

    04:37

  • Nancy Northup: Mifepristone opinion out of TX 'has zero basis in law and fact'

    05:42

  • Fmr. Sen. Doug Jones on the Tennessee 3 and how GOP supermajorities stifle dissent

    06:03

Ali Velshi

#VelshiBannedBookClub: Texas Libraries

07:19

Lawmakers in the Texas state House have passed a bill that would ban any "sexually explicit books" from school libraries and even restrict material from students who have parental consent to read it. If you drive just about an hour and a half west from the Texas State Capitol building in Austin, you'll hit Lanno County, where local officials threatened to close the county's multi-branch library system entirely rather than allow books deemed "pornographic filth" to remain on library shelves. Texas leads the rest of the U.S. with 438 total book bans this year, but their librarians are holding their ground. Shirley Robinson, Executive Director of the Texas Library Association says, “There is a lot of chaos and confusion in the profession. People are afraid for their jobs, they’re being attacked on social media for doing their job without any sort of agenda, they’re being approached and called names.” The stakes are high for libraries, librarians, and the future of this nation. April 23, 2023

  • Is the House “the body of the people”? 

    05:52

  • Philanthropist Howard Buffett on need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine: “This is a War on civilians”

    07:46
  • Now Playing

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: Texas Libraries

    07:19
  • UP NEXT

    Gov. Inslee: ‘I hope the Supreme Court will get their fingers burned and back off’ abortion

    06:20

  • Velshi: Is it time to expand the House of Representatives?

    03:29

  • American diplomats successfully airlifted out of Khartoum, State Department says

    02:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All