VelshiBannedBookClub: Schools are being turned into battlegrounds

There’s been a recent surge in book banning across the nation. Contrary to what it may seem, the efforts are not backed by a grassroots movement of genuinely concerned parents. The book banning scheme is being pushed by deep-pocketed far-right groups that typically have religious or political motivation. PEN America CEO, Suzanne Nossel, says “Schools are being turned into battlegrounds, where people are surveilling teachers…staking legislative restrictions and it all distracts from teaching & learning.” Dr. Christopher Rhodes of Harvard & Boston Universities adds that “it’s been quite disturbing” to watch these groups propel the book banning movement.Dec. 17, 2022