IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • “Will the Russians come overnight and kill me?”

    06:04

  • Debunking ‘Democracy vs. Republic’: The legal theory firing up GOP state legislators

    05:47
  • Now Playing

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: Salman Rushdie’s “The Satanic Verses”

    07:02
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: Your power, as a citizen, scares the far-right. Your vote threatens them.

    05:06

  • S.C. State Rep.: ‘If you’re raped as an adult, good luck’

    04:57

  • People Need to Stop Calling Right-Wing Extremism a “Civil War,” says Yale Professor

    07:28

  • A clinic determined to provide women healthcare in AL: ‘This is not a safe place.”

    06:15

  • Velshi: America’s withdrawal started a new era of anguish for Afghans. One year later, not much has changed

    05:58

  • For some officials, Trump-era family separation policy was a “success” worth bringing back

    06:41

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Lord of the Flies” with Historian Rutger Bregman

    07:10

  • Without Roe, former Abortion providers are left with few alternatives 

    05:15

  • “Pregnant people in Alabama are such a low priority for health care”

    07:57

  • Ukrainian MP: “No child in Ukraine doesn't have trauma”

    06:32

  • The Rosenbergs were executed for sharing U.S. military secrets. They have a connection to Donald Trump.

    04:25

  • Michael Cohen: “Nothing goes on in Mar-A-Lago…without Trump’s specific knowledge”

    05:50

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Living under an emboldened anti-abortion regime

    05:47

  • Sen. Sanders: IRA “doesn’t go anywhere near as far as it should - but it is a step forward”

    06:42

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: ‘Speak,’ with Laurie Halse Anderson

    07:33

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: It’s “fight like Hell” time in post-Roe Alabama

    06:51

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Stories from the cruelest post-Roe regime (Pt.2)

    04:32

Ali Velshi

#VelshiBannedBookClub: Salman Rushdie’s “The Satanic Verses”

07:02

While millions know Salman Rushdie’s name – many have never read his most controversial novel “The Satanic Verses”, including the two men who were, allegedly, willing to kill him over it. Rushdie’s accused assailant reportedly only read two pages of the book, and the late fundamentalist leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who issued a fatwa against Rushdie -- an edict for his killing -- allegedly never read it at all. Despite a literal interpretation by some Islamic fundamentalists, “The Satanic Verses” is far from a direct commentary on Islam – it grapples with identity, modernity, and conformity. Centrally, it focuses on alienation and the plight of an immigrant. Today, the book and Rushdie himself have become a beacon for free speech and freedom of expression. “Fundamentally, the novel is about the right to change,” his friend and colleague Homi Bhaba tells Ali Velshi.Aug. 20, 2022

  • “Will the Russians come overnight and kill me?”

    06:04

  • Debunking ‘Democracy vs. Republic’: The legal theory firing up GOP state legislators

    05:47
  • Now Playing

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: Salman Rushdie’s “The Satanic Verses”

    07:02
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: Your power, as a citizen, scares the far-right. Your vote threatens them.

    05:06

  • S.C. State Rep.: ‘If you’re raped as an adult, good luck’

    04:57

  • People Need to Stop Calling Right-Wing Extremism a “Civil War,” says Yale Professor

    07:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All