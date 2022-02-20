VelshiBannedBookClub Reimagines ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’

You asked, and we answered. 1960’s ‘To Kill A Mockingbird,’ by Harper Lee is this week’s #VelshiBannedBookClub novel, and we knew just who to analyze it alongside us. In 2013, Professor of African American studies Dr. Imani Perry was one of a handful of scholars who got together to ‘reimagine’ the classic through an interdisciplinary law and humanities lens for the current era. Despite its clear limitations, ‘Mockingbird’ “does the thing that literature is supposed to do – it excites the imagination, it engages people in critical thinking, and it also is a subject of debate.”Feb. 20, 2022