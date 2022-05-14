VelshiBannedBookClub: R.J. Palacio on her heart-wrenching graphic novel “White Bird”

How do you teach children about something as gruesome and disturbing as the Holocaust? It’s painfully necessary, but admittedly challenging. Enter best selling author R.J. Palacio’s newest book, “White Bird”, a fictional account of a young Jewish girl’s battle for survival in Nazi-occupied France. “White Bird” is full of historical accuracy and compassionate characters, and imparts important lessons for children even outside of its historical value – like strength in kindness, the power of redemption and forgiveness, and resiliency. “I think it’s important that kids be able to understand that one mistake never defines them,“ says Palacio. “White Bird” leaves a lasting impact.May 14, 2022