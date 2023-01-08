IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ali Velshi

#VelshiBannedBookClub: Police brutality, white privilege, and “All American Boys”

08:22

New data from a nonprofit research group called Mapping Police Violence shows that 2022 had the highest number of killings by police on record. Black Americans are more than three times more likely to be killed by police than white Americans. It’s not a new trend, nor is it particularly surprising. For this week’s Velshi Banned Book Club, Ali Velshi sat down with Jason Reynolds and Kiely Brendan, who co-authored “All American Boys”, a young adult fiction novel that explores police brutality and white privilege from the perspective of two teenage boys, one white and one black, and shows the stark differences between their experiences of growing up in America.Jan. 8, 2023

