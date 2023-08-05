VelshiBannedBookClub: “Persepolis” by Marjane Satrapi

Set in the midst of the Iranian Revolution, award-winning “Persepolis” by Marjane Satrapi centers around Marjane and her family – first as a 10-year-old child just beginning to understand the chaos around her and then as a young adult who returns to Iran with the salient understanding that “freedom has a price”. “Persepolis” masterfully combines historical accuracy and memoir with powerful illustrations – the latest in the Velshi Banned Book Club’s exploration into the power of graphic memoirs. This book tells the story of what happens when a nation crosses an ideological, political, and cultural threshold.Aug. 5, 2023