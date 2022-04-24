VelshiBannedBookClub: Nic Stone, on ‘Dear Martin’

Author Nic Stone joins us for our latest addition of the #VelshiBannedBookClub. Her best-selling YA novel “Dear Martin” is a poignant, torn from the headlines, coming of age story that grapples with the stress of being 17 and the perils of racism. Parents and school boards across the nation have called for the removal of “Dear Martin,” but Stone’s characters and themes are more universal than those calling for bans would admit.April 24, 2022