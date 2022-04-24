IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Velshi: Banning Russian oil & gas won’t solve the climate crisis until there’s an alternative to fossil fuels

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: Nic Stone, on ‘Dear Martin’

    “I was there reporting, but I was also a human being,” says ‘Black Diplomats’ host on covering Ukraine 

  • Author and Putin critic Bill Browder: "This is no different than the Stalin purges”

  • Here’s how you can tell Republicans are no longer trying to hide the cruelty of their anti-abortion politics

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett on upcoming 1/6 public hearings: I’m hopeful it will awaken many people

  • Anand Giridharadas: Workers are “waking up” in support of Unions after years of being “ground down” 

  • Ukrainian MP: Russia invading Ukraine because there are Russian speakers is like France invading Canada

  • Velshi: America has always been better off because of the refugees who settle here

  • Lt. Col. (Ret) Alexander Vindman: ‘Donald Trump and the Republican Party share this burden of this war’

  • “They stay out there”: Clint Watts on how Ukrainians are beating Russia’s disinformation campaign

  • Maria Teresa Kumar: It’s time to take the threat of world hunger seriously

  • Life imitates art: “Girl in the red coat” from Schindler’s List helping refugees at Polish-Ukrainian border

  • Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik is driven by both rage and love as she takes up arms for her country

  • Chef José Andrés: ‘Sometimes a plate of food is the beginning of a better tomorrow’

  • Maria Teresa Kumar: The Russian invasion is a nightmare scenario for democracy. But it’s hardly the only scenario

  • An abortion clinic’s phones “have not stopped ringing in 7 months” – but a new law may shut them down

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Sometimes books are banned because of the words, the idea, or the author. In this case it’s all 3.

  • Vladimir Kara-Murza: “Every independent television network in Russia has been shut down..this war of censorship is complete”

  • Former U.N. High Commissioner: “I have very little doubt” people will be prosecuted for war crimes

Ali Velshi

#VelshiBannedBookClub: Nic Stone, on ‘Dear Martin’

Author Nic Stone joins us for our latest addition of the #VelshiBannedBookClub. Her best-selling YA novel “Dear Martin” is a poignant, torn from the headlines, coming of age story that grapples with the stress of being 17 and the perils of racism. Parents and school boards across the nation have called for the removal of “Dear Martin,” but Stone’s characters and themes are more universal than those calling for bans would admit.April 24, 2022

