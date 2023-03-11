IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

#VelshiBannedBookClub: Meg Cabot’s ‘Ready or Not’ 

Best known for ‘The Princess Diaries’ book and the smash movie adaptation, it is impossible to overstate the magnitude of author Meg Cabot, especially for those who came of age in the early 2000s. Cabot’s 80-plus catalog of titles have subverted the notion of so-called “chick-lit,” and created genre-bending books that are as thought-provoking as they are funny, as deeply relatable as they are light, and as romantic as they are empowering. Today’s feature, ‘Ready or Not,’ focuses on high schoolers grappling with the magnitude of sex and consent. The novel has been removed from shelves in Florida and Texas so far, at a time when sexual health education in schools is especially crucial. “It’s OK to talk about these things,” says Cabot.March 11, 2023

