VelshiBannedBookClub: Margaret Atwood in a #PostRoeAmerica

When Margaret Atwood, author of the seismic novel “The Handmaid’s Tale”, came on the #VelshiBannedBookClub the first time around, our conversation started with a quote from American author Oscar Wilde: "Life imitates Art far more than Art imitates Life.” That conversation with Atwood on Sunday, May 1st, felt eerily prophetic. And turns out, it was. Hours later, on May 2nd, a draft of the Supreme Court’s majority decision on Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization leaked – a decision that would explicitly overturn Roe vs. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion in this country. This theme – women’s bodily autonomy – is intrinsic to “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Atwood poignantly said, “A belief is a belief. It is not evidence based. These ideas that a cluster of cells is a human being – that is a belief.” In our extended conversation, Atwood dives into the subversion of religion and warns about what she views as “a sham version of Christianity.”Sept. 4, 2022