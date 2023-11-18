VelshiBannedBookClub: Libraries Under Attack

“There’s more than one way to ban a book.” We, as a nation, have set a dangerous precedent that worldview, misreading, and taste are enough to dictate what literature is accessible to our children and what literature is castaway and censored. What is the outcome? A generation of children shaped by one view, one reading, and one specific palate. That is not America. That is not freedom. The remedy? Support libraries. That is where literature can freely exist. The President of American Library Association joins the Velshi Banned Book Club on the importance of libraries.Nov. 18, 2023