VelshiBannedBookClub: Lauren Groff on “Fates and Furies”

Today’s “Velshi Banned Book Club" features the modern Greek tragedy “Fates and Furies” by award-winning author Lauren Groff. Spanning two decades, “Fates and Furies” is told from dueling perspectives and puts forth the idea that all stories and interactions are multi-sided. Even the combination of the protagonists' perspectives does not paint the entire picture for the reader. “Every story has 100 different ways to tell it,” says Groff. It’s a beautiful book about love, relationships, power, and perspective. Groff is a master at using poetic language, creating a magic-realism setting, and seamlessly incorporating mythological elements and allusions.April 29, 2023