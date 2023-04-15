IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: Julissa Arce on ‘You Sound Like A White Girl’ 

    08:58
  • UP NEXT

    'We have nothing here': AL clinic Director on the lack of abortion access in the South

    07:26

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: the effort to ban abortion pill is 'fundamentally undemocratic'

    05:20

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Julia Alvarez on 'How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents'

    09:00

  • Biden Admin releases report outlining failings of Afghan withdrawal

    05:27

  • Velshi: Making people care about climate change is tough. But time is running out

    04:37

  • Nancy Northup: Mifepristone opinion out of TX 'has zero basis in law and fact'

    05:42

  • Fmr. Sen. Doug Jones on the Tennessee 3 and how GOP supermajorities stifle dissent

    06:03

  • Peter Beinart: 'Soros-backed' is evoking a trope rooted in antisemitic history

    05:33

  • Fmr. Rep. Holtzman: Trump-Stormy Daniels case isn’t 'trivial' – 'We had a cover-up'

    06:53

  • Velshi: Books don’t kill children, AR-15 rifles do. Time to drop the selective outrage

    04:25

  • Judge Luttig: 'No end in sight' on democracy perils

    10:16

  • John Kasich advocates for “compromise” on abortion

    06:12

  • Report: U.S. drug shortage increased nearly 30% from 2021 and 2022

    05:13

  • John Kasich: Trump is a divider and will lose if he runs in 2024

    04:47

  • Fmr. Rep. Holtzman: Trump “can’t stop the rule of law”

    07:32

  • Fmr. FDIC Chair warns of ‘moral hazard’ in bank regulation process

    05:59

  • Velshi: The FDIC should ensure all deposits to protect banks

    04:02

  • Three Americans held captive abroad released this week

    06:32

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 100yr old Grace Linn quilts to fight bans

    06:09

Ali Velshi

#VelshiBannedBookClub: Julissa Arce on ‘You Sound Like A White Girl’ 

08:58

This week the “Velshi Banned Book Club” tackles the poignant memoir “You Sound Like a White Girl” by Julissa Arce. It tells the story of Arce’s immigration to the United States from Mexico, and her attempts to assimilate to American culture in hopes of fitting in. Her awakening and ultimate internal reckoning came with a single sentence that was spoken to her by a high school crush, “You sound like a white girl." Those six words buried themselves deep in her subconscious and remained there well into adulthood, until she eventually reclaimed her Mexican heritage and roots.April 15, 2023

  • Now Playing

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: Julissa Arce on ‘You Sound Like A White Girl’ 

    08:58
  • UP NEXT

    'We have nothing here': AL clinic Director on the lack of abortion access in the South

    07:26

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: the effort to ban abortion pill is 'fundamentally undemocratic'

    05:20

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Julia Alvarez on 'How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents'

    09:00

  • Biden Admin releases report outlining failings of Afghan withdrawal

    05:27

  • Velshi: Making people care about climate change is tough. But time is running out

    04:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All