VelshiBannedBookClub: Julissa Arce on ‘You Sound Like A White Girl’ 

This week the “Velshi Banned Book Club” tackles the poignant memoir “You Sound Like a White Girl” by Julissa Arce. It tells the story of Arce’s immigration to the United States from Mexico, and her attempts to assimilate to American culture in hopes of fitting in. Her awakening and ultimate internal reckoning came with a single sentence that was spoken to her by a high school crush, “You sound like a white girl." Those six words buried themselves deep in her subconscious and remained there well into adulthood, until she eventually reclaimed her Mexican heritage and roots.April 15, 2023