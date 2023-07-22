VelshiBannedBookClub: “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou

Most everyone knows the name Maya Angelou – poet, activist, essayist, educator, singer, dancer, and even one of Hollywood's first Black female directors. One of America’s most prolific artists, everything Angelou touched brimmed with unparalleled creativity and brilliance, including her magnum opus “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.” It tells her story of her “tender years” from ages 3 to 16 in the American South. If you're in search of an easy, light read – look elsewhere. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” grapples with serious, demanding themes: racism, resistance, community, sexual assault, identity, and freedom. But for each moment of pain, abuse, and searing injustice, the reader is treated to a moment of beauty. Ultimately, this autobiography is an exploration of the late Angelou’s growth: from self-loathing to self-love. July 22, 2023