IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: Grace Lin’s “A Big Mooncake for Little Star”

    09:24
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Estonian President on Estonia’s “more aid faster” approach to Ukraine

    05:36

  • Top Ukrainian Defense official says battle tanks are key to defeating Russia

    06:15

  • As abortion pills become easier to get, Republicans push back in draconian ways

    08:13

  • “The debt ceiling is going to have to be increased,” says GOP Rep. Bacon

    05:51

  • Debating the validity of the Electoral College

    06:33

  • Fmr. Rep. Fred Upton: ‘You’re not going to balance a budget overnight,’ debt ceiling should be raised

    07:07

  • Velshi: George Santos & the death of shame 

    05:16

  • Velshi: GOP is playing with U.S. prosperity in fight over debt ceiling

    04:52

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston

    09:34

  • Fmr Congressmen on House GOP’s score-settling and “narrative of grievance”

    08:46

  • Britain's PM condemns Iran's execution of British-Iranian national

    01:09

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Police brutality, white privilege, and “All American Boys”

    08:22

  • Velshi: War is lost when resolve is lost

    03:08

  • New AZ Attorney General: ‘We have to remain vigilant’ in protecting democracy

    06:19

  • Fmr. Freedom Caucus member on the “mess” ahead for the GOP

    06:38

  • Congressional assistant who carried electoral ballots on Jan 6 tells her story

    06:16

  • Ian Bremmer: Rogue Russia outranks inflation as top geopolitical risk for 2023

    06:34

  • GOP Rep. Garbarino: "This showed us that we need to start communicating”

    07:36

  • Velshi: A new majority should be committed to ethics, not skirt them

    05:17

Ali Velshi

#VelshiBannedBookClub: Grace Lin’s “A Big Mooncake for Little Star”

09:24

Today’s “Velshi Banned Book Club” feature, Grace Lin’s “A Big Mooncake for Little Star,” shouldn’t be on the list at all. The glossy black book and its illustrations dig into numerous themes -- including a mother-daughter relationship rooted in understanding and love, the phases of the moon represented by the waning mooncake, and a celebration of Chinese heritage. The book was written to honor the Mooncake, or Mid-Autumn, Festival. Books like “A Big Mooncake for Little Star,” featuring non-white protagonists written by a non-white authors -- are necessary. “We each have our story and we need to appreciate each other’s stories,” says Lin. Chinese children need to see themselves centered in the pages of books. Chinese parents need to have that special moment before bedtime where they can read their young child a story – a story that celebrates their culture and makes them not feel so “other.”Jan. 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: Grace Lin’s “A Big Mooncake for Little Star”

    09:24
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Estonian President on Estonia’s “more aid faster” approach to Ukraine

    05:36

  • Top Ukrainian Defense official says battle tanks are key to defeating Russia

    06:15

  • As abortion pills become easier to get, Republicans push back in draconian ways

    08:13

  • “The debt ceiling is going to have to be increased,” says GOP Rep. Bacon

    05:51

  • Debating the validity of the Electoral College

    06:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All