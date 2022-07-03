VelshiBannedBookClub goes deep with Garrard Conley on ‘Boy Erased’

“Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith, and Family” is a poignant and powerful coming-of-age memoir set against a back-drop of fundamentalist religion and the American South. While “Boy Erased” centers around author Gerrard Conley’s two-week treatment at conversion therapy center, it is really a story about much more than that. “Boy Erased” grapples with the crucial role of family, understanding of religion, and, of course, identity.July 3, 2022