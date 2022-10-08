VelshiBannedBookClub: “Girls Who Code” Book Series

The “Girls Who Code” book series is not contentious. It's written in collaboration with the Girls Who Code non-profit organization which aims to close the gender gap in technology jobs. There is no debate, no need for close-reading, no potentially alienating topics – these books are simply not controversial. And yet, this “Baby-Sitters Club” meets AP computer science series -- written for middle school-aged young women - has faced a ban in Pennsylvania and generated an intense backlash. For its part, the Central York Pennsylvania school district has called reports of the ban QUOTE “categorically false”. The district says the books were merely banned in classroom instruction for a short period of time. That order has since been reversed. As if that makes it better. Nonetheless, the series was swept up as a painful and insidious causality in a culture war that is damaging American children – American girls. If even one person wanted to and was unable to access “Girls Who Code” for any amount of time, the district has failed. Oct. 8, 2022