IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Browder: Vladimir Kara-Murza “may be the visionary that’s right in this whole thing”

    05:12
  • Now Playing

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: George Takei’s ‘They Called Us Enemy’

    10:15
  • UP NEXT

    TX Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Elected officials offer prayers instead of policy solutions

    06:22

  • Velshi: Understanding Gender-Affirming Care

    05:05

  • Velshi: It’s time to talk about ‘Judge Shopping’

    04:34

  • Sen. Mazie Hirono takes on “judge shopping” with new bill

    04:41

  • NC Gov. Cooper on the efforts to dismantle democracy and voting rights in his state

    07:55

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Lauren Groff on 'Fates and Furies'

    07:22

  • Evgenia Kara-Murza on husband Vladimir: 'This is someone I’m infinitely proud of and I admire'

    06:30

  • GOP women lawmakers defeat abortion ban in SC

    05:50

  • Is the House “the body of the people”? 

    05:52

  • Philanthropist Howard Buffett on need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine: “This is a War on civilians”

    07:46

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Texas Libraries

    07:19

  • Gov. Inslee: ‘I hope the Supreme Court will get their fingers burned and back off’ abortion

    06:20

  • Velshi: Is it time to expand the House of Representatives?

    03:29

  • American diplomats successfully airlifted out of Khartoum, State Department says

    02:59

  • Nancy Northup explains the abortion pill case that 'shouldn’t have been'

    06:05

  • Velshi: We need to get creative on wildfires – fast

    05:02

  • Bill Browder: No oxygen left for any type of dissent against Putin in Russia

    05:42

  • John Leguizamo’s new MSNBC docuseries spotlights Latino contributions to U.S.

    08:10

Ali Velshi

#VelshiBannedBookClub: George Takei’s ‘They Called Us Enemy’

10:15

George Takei’s “They Called Us Enemy” is a powerfully crafted graphic novel about finding strength in pain – using the clear language and expressive, comic-book style drawings of a children’s book to tell a very adult story. In response to the deadly strike on Pearl Harbor in 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 – systemically stripping Japanese-Americans of their civil rights, their homes, their property, and their dignity. 120,000 Japanese Americans, including the Takei family, were forced into barbed wire-lined concentration camps across the nation simply for having Japanese heritage. The book moves effortlessly between the naivete of a young boy in the internment camps and the more complex and darker reflections of older Takei today. While “They Called Us Enemy” is a poignant memoir and commemoration of this brutal time in America’s not-so-distant past -- it also honors heritage, community, and family. May 13, 2023

  • Browder: Vladimir Kara-Murza “may be the visionary that’s right in this whole thing”

    05:12
  • Now Playing

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: George Takei’s ‘They Called Us Enemy’

    10:15
  • UP NEXT

    TX Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Elected officials offer prayers instead of policy solutions

    06:22

  • Velshi: Understanding Gender-Affirming Care

    05:05

  • Velshi: It’s time to talk about ‘Judge Shopping’

    04:34

  • Sen. Mazie Hirono takes on “judge shopping” with new bill

    04:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All