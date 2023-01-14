VelshiBannedBookClub: Featuring “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston

The life of American author Zora Neale Hurston is a story in and of itself. She wasn't just an author – but an ethnographer, a novelist, an essayist, a folklorist, a voo-doo expert, and a filmmaker. She's considered by scholars to be the most prolific Black woman writer of the 1920s and ‘30s. It's said that she wrote her magnum opus “Their Eyes Were Watching God” in just 7 weeks on a trip to Haiti. Like Hurston, “Their Eyes Were Watching God” isn't just one thing – it's a love story, a feminist declaration, a coming-of-age exploration, and a celebration of the South. At its core, “Their Eyes Were Watching God” is an exploration of modern, Black womanhood. It tells the story of a woman searching for dignity and agency. Even today, more than 85 years since the novel's publication, the concept that women – especially Black women -- are worthy of the sort of love they want is revolutionary. Jan. 14, 2023