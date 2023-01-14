IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: Featuring “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston

    09:34
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr Congressmen on House GOP’s score-settling and “narrative of grievance”

    08:46

  • Britain's PM condemns Iran's execution of British-Iranian national

    01:09

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Police brutality, white privilege, and “All American Boys”

    08:22

  • Velshi: War is lost when resolve is lost

    03:08

  • New AZ Attorney General: ‘We have to remain vigilant’ in protecting democracy

    06:19

  • Fmr. Freedom Caucus member on the “mess” ahead for the GOP

    06:38

  • Congressional assistant who carried electoral ballots on Jan 6 tells her story

    06:16

  • Ian Bremmer: Rogue Russia outranks inflation as top geopolitical risk for 2023

    06:34

  • GOP Rep. Garbarino: "This showed us that we need to start communicating”

    07:36

  • Velshi: A new majority should be committed to ethics, not skirt them

    05:17

  • Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95

    02:38

  • 8yrs ago, Ukraine only had a “military on paper.” Now it’s beating back a Superpower.

    06:10

  • “Corridors of Power” doc: How do US leaders decide whether to get involved abroad?

    08:02

  • Velshi: Zelenskyy’s powerful appeal to American history

    05:27

  • Rep. Gwen Moore: Getting Trump’s Taxes “was like pulling teeth”

    08:27

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett: Midterms taught us ‘we want this to remain a democracy’

    06:50

  • Ukraine MP on Zelenskyy speech: We hope Putin hated it

    05:41

  • Antisemitic rhetoric is a precursor to antisemitic violence.

    09:59

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Schools are being turned into battlegrounds

    06:50

Ali Velshi

#VelshiBannedBookClub: Featuring “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston

09:34

The life of American author Zora Neale Hurston is a story in and of itself. She wasn't just an author – but an ethnographer, a novelist, an essayist, a folklorist, a voo-doo expert, and a filmmaker. She's considered by scholars to be the most prolific Black woman writer of the 1920s and ‘30s. It's said that she wrote her magnum opus “Their Eyes Were Watching God” in just 7 weeks on a trip to Haiti. Like Hurston, “Their Eyes Were Watching God” isn't just one thing – it's a love story, a feminist declaration, a coming-of-age exploration, and a celebration of the South. At its core, “Their Eyes Were Watching God” is an exploration of modern, Black womanhood. It tells the story of a woman searching for dignity and agency. Even today, more than 85 years since the novel's publication, the concept that women – especially Black women -- are worthy of the sort of love they want is revolutionary. Jan. 14, 2023

  • Now Playing

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: Featuring “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston

    09:34
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr Congressmen on House GOP’s score-settling and “narrative of grievance”

    08:46

  • Britain's PM condemns Iran's execution of British-Iranian national

    01:09

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Police brutality, white privilege, and “All American Boys”

    08:22

  • Velshi: War is lost when resolve is lost

    03:08

  • New AZ Attorney General: ‘We have to remain vigilant’ in protecting democracy

    06:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All